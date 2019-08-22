Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report $179.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.10 million and the lowest is $178.33 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $187.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $738.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.84 million to $746.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $753.80 million, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $763.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,759,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,777,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 752.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 113,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. 126,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,083. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

