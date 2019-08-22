EventChain (EVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,590.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. EventChain has a market capitalization of $140,885.00 and approximately $4,590.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.88 or 0.04912863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00048028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000861 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

