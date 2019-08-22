EVOS (EVOS) Price Reaches $0.0012

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. EVOS has a total market cap of $12,633.00 and $86.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, EVOS has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001401 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,428,619 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

