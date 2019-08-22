Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Up 6.9%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24, approximately 209,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 156,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Exela Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Exela Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $390.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Reynolds acquired 247,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $408,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ex-Sigma 2 Llc sold 13,234,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $21,837,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 94,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 64,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

