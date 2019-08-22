Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by McMahon Financial Advisors LLC

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.4% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 135.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,419,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,474,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,375 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $22,606,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,336,861 shares of company stock valued at $248,044,391. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

