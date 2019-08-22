FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $851.07

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $851.07 and traded as low as $749.95. FDM Group shares last traded at $763.00, with a volume of 19,356 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 843.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 896.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.12 million and a P/E ratio of 21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Get FDM Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.91%.

About FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing professional services focusing on information technology (IT). Its four geographical operating segments: the United Kingdom and Ireland; North America; Rest of Europe, Middle East and Africa, excluding UK and Ireland (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.