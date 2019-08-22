Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $32,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355,944 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 99.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,248,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,611 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,279.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,637,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $38,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

