Financial Comparison: InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) and Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) and Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InnerWorkings and Paypal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnerWorkings 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paypal 0 8 22 0 2.73

InnerWorkings presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.93%. Paypal has a consensus target price of $121.18, indicating a potential upside of 11.41%. Given InnerWorkings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe InnerWorkings is more favorable than Paypal.

Volatility and Risk

InnerWorkings has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paypal has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InnerWorkings and Paypal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings $1.12 billion 0.22 -$76.17 million ($0.08) -58.63 Paypal $15.45 billion 8.28 $2.06 billion $1.79 60.77

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than InnerWorkings. InnerWorkings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InnerWorkings and Paypal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings -6.97% 0.15% 0.05% Paypal 15.36% 17.14% 5.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of InnerWorkings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of InnerWorkings shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paypal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paypal beats InnerWorkings on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.