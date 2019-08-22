Financial Review: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for So-Young International and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Brightcove 0 0 2 0 3.00

So-Young International currently has a consensus price target of $19.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.35%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Brightcove.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Brightcove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $89.77 million 17.15 $8.01 million N/A N/A Brightcove $164.83 million 2.96 -$14.03 million ($0.27) -47.22

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brightcove.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Brightcove shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International N/A N/A N/A Brightcove -10.70% -12.20% -5.84%

Summary

So-Young International beats Brightcove on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms; and Enterprise video suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos. Further, the company provides account management, professional, support, and online and onsite training services. It serves media companies, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral partners, channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

