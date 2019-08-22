FIRST TRUST NASDAQ-100 EQUAL WEIGHTED INDEX FUND (BMV:QQEW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of FIRST TRUST NASDAQ-100 EQUAL WEIGHTED INDEX FUND (BMV:QQEW) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $66.06, approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $66.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQEW. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIRST TRUST NASDAQ-100 EQUAL WEIGHTED INDEX FUND during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIRST TRUST NASDAQ-100 EQUAL WEIGHTED INDEX FUND by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FIRST TRUST NASDAQ-100 EQUAL WEIGHTED INDEX FUND during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIRST TRUST NASDAQ-100 EQUAL WEIGHTED INDEX FUND during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIRST TRUST NASDAQ-100 EQUAL WEIGHTED INDEX FUND during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000.

