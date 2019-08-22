First Trust Strategic Income ETF (FDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on August 30th

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

First Trust Strategic Income ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ FDIV opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

