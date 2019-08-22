Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki Sells 25,000 Shares

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.16. 1,623,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,128. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

