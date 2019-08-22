Flash (FLASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $423.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Flash coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Flash has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a total market capitalization of $888,547.00 and approximately $423.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.01344746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

