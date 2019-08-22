FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.27, approximately 7,780 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 33,466 shares in the last quarter.

