FlorinCoin Price Up 67.9% Over Last Week (FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, FlorinCoin has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlorinCoin has a market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlorinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FlorinCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00729255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000855 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015536 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000548 BTC.

FlorinCoin Profile

FlorinCoin (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. The official website for FlorinCoin is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlorinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlorinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlorinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlorinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.