Footy Cash Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Footy Cash has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Footy Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Footy Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Footy Cash alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Footy Cash Coin Profile

XFT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The official website for Footy Cash is www.fantasycash.io. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Footy Cash Coin Trading

Footy Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footy Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Footy Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Footy Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.