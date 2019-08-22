Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,205 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after buying an additional 3,950,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,205 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 154,170 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 298,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,062,472. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,650. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

