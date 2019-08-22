FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Up 17.4%

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s share price shot up 17.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.55, 196,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 240,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRSX. ValuEngine raised shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 552,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 2.52% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

