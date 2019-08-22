Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.17. Fresnillo has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.76.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

