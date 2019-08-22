FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.03

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.03 and traded as high as $50.90. FRP shares last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 225 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get FRP alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.65 million, a P/E ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $99,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,951.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in FRP by 59,200.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FRP by 487.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in FRP by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.