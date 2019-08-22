FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.94, 757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FVCB. Raymond James cut shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million.

In other news, President Patricia A. Ferrick purchased 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Burwell Gunn purchased 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $29,989.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.