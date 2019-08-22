G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.18

Shares of G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $10.35. G Willi-Food International shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of G Willi-Food International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $137.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in G Willi-Food International by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in G Willi-Food International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in G Willi-Food International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

