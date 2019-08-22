GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nomura dropped their price objective on GAP from $22.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on GAP from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.73.

GAP stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,084,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. GAP has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $32.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). GAP had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

In other news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $291,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

