Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Gazit Globe had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $195.36 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GZTGF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 13,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Gazit Globe has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters.

