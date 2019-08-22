GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several analysts have commented on GLIBA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLIBA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.38. 176,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.