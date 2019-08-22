General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.22. 361,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,488,472. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 794,568 shares of company stock worth $6,904,045. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.