Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Up 1%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s stock price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $1.88, 14,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 39,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genetic Technologies stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Genetic Technologies accounts for approximately 0.1% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alpine Group USVI LLC owned 0.18% of Genetic Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

