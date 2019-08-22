Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 510.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 163,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,789,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,198 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 24.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,318,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,997,000 after purchasing an additional 260,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,731 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 861,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,514,000 after acquiring an additional 105,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

GPC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.