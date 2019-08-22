Gerald Lee Nies Acquires 10,000 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director Gerald Lee Nies purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RVSB stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,210 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,445 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RVSB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.