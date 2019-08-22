Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 170.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,624 shares of company stock valued at $907,479 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

