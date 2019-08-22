Glanbia (LON:GLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.47

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.47 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 34301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.83 ($0.14).

The company has a market cap of $29.90 million and a PE ratio of 13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 371.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a €0.11 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About Glanbia (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

