Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) Shares Down 0.5%

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $23.96, approximately 44 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

