GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 103.1% Higher This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 35.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $460,942.00 and $1,410.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 103.1% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,159.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.01908828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.28 or 0.03065828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00727645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00817942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00074248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00501009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00131814 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,308,750 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.