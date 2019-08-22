Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen set a $116.00 price target on shares of Globant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Globant has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $112.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Globant had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 393.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 671.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 843,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,285,000 after acquiring an additional 734,563 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 32.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,331,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,515,000 after acquiring an additional 326,331 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,682,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $15,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.