Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,974.48

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,974.48 and traded as high as $2,048.00. Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at $2,024.00, with a volume of 33,592 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,010 ($26.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,260 ($29.53) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,991.33 ($26.02).

The company has a market cap of $876.09 million and a PE ratio of 13.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,107.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,974.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other Go-Ahead Group news, insider Carolyn Ferguson bought 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,911 ($24.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.34 ($2,347.24).

About Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

