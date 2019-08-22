Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Gogo in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Gogo has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1,012.3% in the first quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

