Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Down 5.7%

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.81, 2,274,015 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,518,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOGO. Roth Capital began coverage on Gogo in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $355.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $443,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1,012.3% in the 1st quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,647 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,371,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 496,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,268 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

