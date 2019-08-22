Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34, approximately 2,254,162 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,114,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -116.71 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

