Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.42. 39,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,161. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $245.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.23.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

