Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,300 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned 2.46% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $74,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.22. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $100.38.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.