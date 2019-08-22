GoldMint (MNTP) Market Cap Hits $627,745.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. GoldMint has a total market cap of $627,745.00 and approximately $380.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00267127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.01334575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00096968 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

