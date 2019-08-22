GoldMint Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $635,295.00 and approximately $285.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00266213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.27 or 0.01309362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022058 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000424 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.