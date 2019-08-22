Grafton Group’s (GFTU) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GFTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 895 ($11.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 888 ($11.60).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 715.50 ($9.35) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 734.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 812.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.