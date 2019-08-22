Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €22.90 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.90 ($26.63) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.07 ($27.98).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €19.66 ($22.86) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.36.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

