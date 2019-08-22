GravityCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,352.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $125,152.00 and $9,352.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00268459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.01333814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022485 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00095891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000429 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,433,409 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

