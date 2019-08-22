Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 73,762 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 103.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,762 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,198,000 after buying an additional 138,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,785,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,846,000 after purchasing an additional 375,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,048,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,998 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

