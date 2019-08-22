Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 103,015 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Acuity Brands worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

NYSE AYI traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.13. The stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,535. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

