Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

ARI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.86. 7,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 44.69 and a quick ratio of 44.69. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.63 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 75.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

