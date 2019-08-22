Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 104,646 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,577 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 104,646 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.59. 39,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,006. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

