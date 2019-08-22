Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,388 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions makes up 3.5% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,678,000 after buying an additional 240,178 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 148.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 312,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 186,817 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,734,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after buying an additional 148,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 892,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,759,000 after buying an additional 104,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,552,000 after buying an additional 95,060 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.69. 2,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $164.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.84, for a total value of $293,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,192 shares in the company, valued at $909,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger H. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,629,622. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.